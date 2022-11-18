November 18
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,
El Centro
My Will to Change Recovery
Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,
El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,
El Centro
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library 400 Main St., Brawley
Family Literacy Storytime and Craft
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
November 19
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
Westmorland Honey Festival
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE 300 S. Center St., Westmorland
Ocotillo Rocks!
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage R., Ocotillo
INFO Rock cutting, panning for gold, geology walks and crafts
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
NOCCA presents A Night “Off” Broadway
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Stockmen’s Club, 275 Marjorie Avenue,
Brawley
INFO Event features Broadway selections from local talent, art on display, dinner and silent auction. $50 donation per ticket. For tickets call (760) 550-1117 or email nocca97@yahoo.com.
