November 18

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,

El Centro

My Will to Change Recovery

Support

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,

El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,

El Centro

Board Game Hour

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library 400 Main St., Brawley

Family Literacy Storytime and Craft

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

November 19

Lap Swim

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

Westmorland Honey Festival

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE 300 S. Center St., Westmorland

Ocotillo Rocks!

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage R., Ocotillo

INFO Rock cutting, panning for gold, geology walks and crafts

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

NOCCA presents A Night “Off” Broadway

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Stockmen’s Club, 275 Marjorie Avenue,

Brawley

INFO Event features Broadway selections from local talent, art on display, dinner and silent auction. $50 donation per ticket. For tickets call (760) 550-1117 or email nocca97@yahoo.com.

