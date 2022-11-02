El Centro Aquatic Center
Pool Hours
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours now in effect. Pools are heated.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Free Alzheimer’s/Dementia
Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro
INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camerena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5. Enjoy songs, stories, crafts, songs, fingerplays, and more!
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camerena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Teen Makers Activity
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up.
Dia de los Muertos Community Altar Unveiling
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Community Center, 375 S. First Street El Centro
INFO Live performances by Rubén Hernandez, and traditional cultural dances performed by Sunshine Folklórico. The event is free and traditional Mexican refreshments and pastries will be provided.
