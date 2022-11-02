El Centro Aquatic Center

Pool Hours

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours now in effect. Pools are heated.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Free Alzheimer’s/Dementia

Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro

INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camerena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5. Enjoy songs, stories, crafts, songs, fingerplays, and more!

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camerena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Teen Makers Activity

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up.

Dia de los Muertos Community Altar Unveiling

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Community Center, 375 S. First Street El Centro

INFO Live performances by Rubén Hernandez, and traditional cultural dances performed by Sunshine Folklórico. The event is free and traditional Mexican refreshments and pastries will be provided.

