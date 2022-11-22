El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

It’s Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Transgender Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,

El Centro

Transgender Group (English)

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,

El Centro

Baby Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 3

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Movie Night Under the Stars

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Plank Park, 2840 Wensley Ave., El Centro

INFO Free entry. Food and drinks available for

purchase. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets! Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is

required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and

Recreation Office. No drop-ins.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.