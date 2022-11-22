El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
It’s Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Transgender Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,
El Centro
Transgender Group (English)
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,
El Centro
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 3
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Movie Night Under the Stars
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Plank Park, 2840 Wensley Ave., El Centro
INFO Free entry. Food and drinks available for
purchase. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets! Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Zumba with Elise
WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is
required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and
Recreation Office. No drop-ins.
