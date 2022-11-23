El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,
El Centro
INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Storytime
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and up
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Veterans Advisory Council Monthly Meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro
INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to Imperial County Veterans and their dependents. For more information please contact Federico Garcia at federicogarcia@co.imperial.ca.us
Restorative Yoga with Elise
WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.