5th annual Thanksgiving Luncheon
WHEN 10:30 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO Feeding homeless individuals and low income families. Donations welcomed and volunteers needed for cooking, serving and bagging. For more information please contact the IV LGBT Center (760) 592-4066 or info@ivlgbtcenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.