El Centro Aquatic Center
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours now in effect. Pools are heated.
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Winter hours now in effect. Pools are heated.
ICOE and Sprout Storytime
WHEN 9:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For children in elementary school who need help with homework assignments
STEAM Lab
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
