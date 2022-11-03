El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours now in effect. Pools are heated.

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours now in effect. Pools are heated.

ICOE and Sprout Storytime

WHEN 9:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For children in elementary school who need help with homework assignments

STEAM Lab

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Public Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. Game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

