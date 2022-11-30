El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave.,

El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

33rd annual Fall Desert Crops Workshop (In person and virtual)

WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

WHERE Farm Credit Services Southwest, Ag Center Room 485 Business Park Way, Imperial

INFO For additional information please contact organizers Oli Bachie, obachie@ucanr.edu and Ali Montazar, amontazar@ucanr.edu or call (442) 265-7700. Pre-register at surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=39320

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

Storytime

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and up

Stress Free Finals Week

WHEN 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College, Student Health Center, 380 E Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Pet therapy, fun and games to help students

have a “Stress Free Finals Week”.

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Teen Times

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 13 and up

Storytime

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E,

El Centro

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

Teen Makers Activity

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,

Imperial

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Restorative Yoga with Elise

WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.