November 4
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
My Will to Change Recovery
Support
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Rocktober Fest
WHEN Pre-concert activities 5:30 p.m., concert begins 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Dr., El Centro
INFO Previously bought tickets will be honored.
November 5
Imperial County Veteran’s
Breakfast
WHEN 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
WHERE American Legion Hall, 225 W. 6th St., Holtville
Imperial County Veteran’s Day
Parade
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE 5th St. and Walnut Ave., to 5th St. and Pine Ave., Holtville
Float Decorating and Parade
Practice
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
INFO All are welcomed
Holtville Farmers Market and Street Fair
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Holt Park, 121 W 5th Ave., Holtville
Imperial Fall Clean Up
WHEN 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Landfill, 104 E Robinson Rd., Imperial
INFO Free for Imperial residents only. Please call Republic Services (760) 337-2410 for more information on special waste or recycling needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.