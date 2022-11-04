November 4

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

My Will to Change Recovery

Support

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Men’s Domestic Violence Class (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Rocktober Fest

WHEN Pre-concert activities 5:30 p.m., concert begins 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Dr., El Centro

INFO Previously bought tickets will be honored.

November 5

Imperial County Veteran’s

Breakfast

WHEN 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

WHERE American Legion Hall, 225 W. 6th St., Holtville

Imperial County Veteran’s Day

Parade

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE 5th St. and Walnut Ave., to 5th St. and Pine Ave., Holtville

Float Decorating and Parade

Practice

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

INFO All are welcomed

Holtville Farmers Market and Street Fair

WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Holt Park, 121 W 5th Ave., Holtville

Imperial Fall Clean Up

WHEN 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Landfill, 104 E Robinson Rd., Imperial

INFO Free for Imperial residents only. Please call Republic Services (760) 337-2410 for more information on special waste or recycling needs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.