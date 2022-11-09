El Centro Aquatic Center

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Winter hours are in effect. Pools are heated.

Shake Rattle and Read

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Branch Library, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Branch Library, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Storytime 

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and up

Preschool Power

WHEN 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Branch Library, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Men's Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Teen Makers Activity

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Mariachi Night

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Main Street and Plaza Park, Brawley

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Friends of the Library MTG

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

First Assembly Fall Festival Youth Fundraiser

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE Behind First Assembly church parking lot, 801 Holt Ave., Holtville

INFO Food, cake walk, and games

Board Meeting

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Restorative Yoga with Elise

WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. Monthly fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.