Library Board of Trustees Meeting

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Lifeguard Certification Course

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

It's Story Time

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Parent/Child Workshop #2

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 3 

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18+

The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Teen Center 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley

INFO $25 fee a year

Catholic Senior Nutrition Program

WHEN 11:30 to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J Street

INFO $2 minimum donation required. Reservation must be made day in advance. For IVT transportation information call (760) 337-1760.

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.

