Adult Literacy Class

WHEN In person 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., online 10:30 to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial or ZOOM

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Teen Makers Activity

WHEN 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Swim Lessons

WHEN 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Lifeguard Certification Course

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Shake Rattle and Read

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Preschool Power

WHEN 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Teen Times

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 13 and up

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Story Time Day

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. Brawley

The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Teen Center 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley

INFO $25 fee per year

Catholic Senior Nutrition Program

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J Street, Brawley

INFO $2 minimum donation required. Reservation must be made day in advance. For IVT transportation information call (760) 337-1760.

Restorative Yoga with Elise

WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. $35 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.

