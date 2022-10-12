Adult Literacy Class
WHEN In person 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., online 10:30 to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial or ZOOM
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Teen Makers Activity
WHEN 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Swim Lessons
WHEN 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Lifeguard Certification Course
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Shake Rattle and Read
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Preschool Power
WHEN 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Teen Times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 and up
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Story Time Day
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. Brawley
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Teen Center 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley
INFO $25 fee per year
Catholic Senior Nutrition Program
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J Street, Brawley
INFO $2 minimum donation required. Reservation must be made day in advance. For IVT transportation information call (760) 337-1760.
Restorative Yoga with Elise
WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. $35 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.
