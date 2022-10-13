Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE ZOOM (Imperial Public Library)

Imperial County Association of Retired Employees Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W State St., El Centro

INFO Potluck lunch, and program presented by the Imperial County Human Resources Department, followed by business meeting and drawings.

Lap Swim 

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Lifeguard Certification Course

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Teen Center, 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley

INFO $25 fee per year

Catholic Senior Nutrition Program

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J Street, Brawley

INFO $2 minimum donation required. Reservation must be made day in advance. For IVT transportation information call (760) 337-1760.

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.

