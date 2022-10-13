Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM (Imperial Public Library)
Imperial County Association of Retired Employees Meeting
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W State St., El Centro
INFO Potluck lunch, and program presented by the Imperial County Human Resources Department, followed by business meeting and drawings.
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Lifeguard Certification Course
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Teen Center, 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley
INFO $25 fee per year
Catholic Senior Nutrition Program
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Senior Center, 575 J Street, Brawley
INFO $2 minimum donation required. Reservation must be made day in advance. For IVT transportation information call (760) 337-1760.
Zumba with Elise
WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop-ins.
