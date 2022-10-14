Family Literacy Storytime and Craft

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Lifeguard Certification Course

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Storytime with ECEP

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and up

Movie Time: Sing 2

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Board Game Hour

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

