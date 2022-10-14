Family Literacy Storytime and Craft
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Lifeguard Certification Course
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Storytime with ECEP
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and up
Movie Time: Sing 2
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
