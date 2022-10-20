Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM (Imperial Public Library)
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Holtville Street Fair and Farmers Market
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE 121 West Fifth St., Holtville
INFO Prizes for best decorated car and live music performance
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Children's Book Presentation by Cecilia Avilez-Duarte
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO In Spanish
Raise a Reader
WHEN 10:15 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 12:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Teen Center 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley
INFO $25 fee per year
