Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE ZOOM (Imperial Public Library)

Lap Swim 

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Holtville Street Fair and Farmers Market

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE 121 West Fifth St., Holtville

INFO Prizes for best decorated car and live music performance

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

Children's Book Presentation by Cecilia Avilez-Duarte

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO In Spanish

Raise a Reader

WHEN 10:15 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 12:00 p.m. for 3 to 5 years old

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Teen Center 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley

INFO $25 fee per year

