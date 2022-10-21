Movie Showing
(The Thing, Rated R)
WHEN 2:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St.,
Imperial
Board Game Hour
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. Brawley
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Trunk or Treat
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
WHERE Stark Field, 830 S. Fourth St., El Centro
INFO Family event for children of all ages to enjoy decorated vehicles and trick or treat in a safe environment.
MANÁ Las Primeras Gala
& Scholarship Fundraiser
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse, 796 W Evan Hewes Hwy., El Centro
INFO MANÁ de Imperial Valley will be hosting their annual event to honor celebrate 2022 MANÁ Las Primeras Honorees: Terri Rogers, Jacqueline Riddell, and
Skate-Tacular
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Roller skating event for the whole family. $15 skate rental fee. First 15 participants fee waved.
OCTOBER 22
Get Connected Day
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Business Resource Center, 2415 Imperial Business Park Dr., Suite A, Imperial
INFO Southern Border Broadband Consortium (SBBC) will be hosting its second “Get Connected Day” Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment event. This event will offer in-person enrollment assistance to eligible households. Applicants will need to bring a form of ID and proof of eligibility to enroll. There will also be Chromebook laptop giveaways while supplies last. Bilingual Support: Spanish and English
Apostolic Assembly 100th
Anniversary celebration
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Apostolic Assembly Casa De Dios, 1230 J St., Brawley
INFO The celebration will host a special a guest speaker and show a video of the church and its members of past and present.
