It's Story Time
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Teen Center 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley
INFO $25 fee per year
Parent/Child Workshop #4
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.