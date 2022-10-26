Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN In person 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., online 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial or ZOOM

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Shake Rattle and Read

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Tales for Tots

WHEN 9:45 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Preschool Power

WHEN 11:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

Safety & Wellness Fair

WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Wirt Auditorium 501 W. Main Street, Calipatria

INFO This event will offer students, parents and community members information on safety tips, resource agencies and fitness and wellness screenings. Interactive activities, snacks, music and face painting. Sparky the Dog will be here! For more information please contact Maria Nava-Froelich at mnava-froelich@calipat.com

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Teen Center 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley

INFO $25 fee per year

Teen Times

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 13 and up

Men’s Domestic Violence Class

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

Story Time Day

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. Brawley

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Teen Makers Activity

WHEN 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and up

SAVAPA Music Presents:

SAVAMPIRES

WHEN Doors open 6:15 p.m. Show begins at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Southwest High School Jimmie Cannon Theater, 2001 Ocotillo Dr., El Centro

INFO $8 tickets can be bought online or at the door. For more information please contact savapamusic@gmail.com

