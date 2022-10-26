Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN In person 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., online 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial or ZOOM
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Shake Rattle and Read
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Tales for Tots
WHEN 9:45 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Preschool Power
WHEN 11:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Safety & Wellness Fair
WHEN 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Wirt Auditorium 501 W. Main Street, Calipatria
INFO This event will offer students, parents and community members information on safety tips, resource agencies and fitness and wellness screenings. Interactive activities, snacks, music and face painting. Sparky the Dog will be here! For more information please contact Maria Nava-Froelich at mnava-froelich@calipat.com
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Teen Center 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley
INFO $25 fee per year
Teen Times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13 and up
Men’s Domestic Violence Class
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
Story Time Day
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St. Brawley
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Teen Makers Activity
WHEN 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
SAVAPA Music Presents:
SAVAMPIRES
WHEN Doors open 6:15 p.m. Show begins at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Southwest High School Jimmie Cannon Theater, 2001 Ocotillo Dr., El Centro
INFO $8 tickets can be bought online or at the door. For more information please contact savapamusic@gmail.com
