Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM (Imperial Public Library)
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Halloween Family Night
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 12
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and up
Halloween Safety Presentation
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
INFO Learn about Halloween safety with the Brawley Police Department. For any questions please contact (760) 344-1891.
Dia de los Muertos Altar Photo Submission
WHEN Please provide photos to the El Centro Community Center by October 28 at 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Community Center, 375 S 1st St, El Centro
INFO The public is invited to bring a photo of their loved one to display on the altar. Evening of celebration on November 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Adult Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Veterans Advisory Council Monthly Meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro
INFO The primary purpose of the Veteran Advisory Council is to advise the Imperial County Board of Supervisors regarding important issues relevant to local veterans and their dependents. For more information please contact, Federico Garcia federicogarcia@co.imperial.ca.us
SAVAPA Music Presents: SAVAMPIRES
WHEN Doors open 6:15 p.m. Show begins 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Southwest High School Jimmie Cannon Theater, 2001 Ocotillo Dr., El Centro
INFO $8 tickets can be bought online or at the door. For more information please contact savapamusic@gmail.com
