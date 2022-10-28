Storytime with ECEP

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and up

Volunteer Support

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro

My Will to Change

WHEN 2:00 p.m.

WHERE ZOOM Meeting ID: 858 3422 8489, Passcode: 286481

Men’s Domestic Violence Class

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Bell Game Tailgate Stroll

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Warne Field, 1044 Magnolia St., Brawley

Trick or Treat at the Library

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

Paint Time

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Fiesta de los Muertos

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Downtown Imperial

Libraries on the Spectrum

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.