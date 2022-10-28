Storytime with ECEP
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and up
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Suite E, El Centro
My Will to Change
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM Meeting ID: 858 3422 8489, Passcode: 286481
Men’s Domestic Violence Class
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Bell Game Tailgate Stroll
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Warne Field, 1044 Magnolia St., Brawley
Trick or Treat at the Library
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
Paint Time
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Fiesta de los Muertos
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Downtown Imperial
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
