Raise a Reader
WHEN 9:00 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 9:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 3 to 5 yrs.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Yom Kippur Opening Service
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Congregation Beth Jacob, 530 Adams Ave., El Centro
INFO The services will be led by student rabbi Eden Glaser. Anyone interested in more information can call Cynthia Harvie at 760-344-3436 or Susan Massey at 760-554-3300.
It's Story Time
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro
Trans Pride - Pumpking Ball
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
INFO Costume contest, dance, food
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
ARTsy Tuesdays
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Parent/Child Workshop #1
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 3
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18+
Zumba with Elise
WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.
