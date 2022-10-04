Raise a Reader

WHEN 9:00 a.m. for 0 to 18 mo., 9:45 a.m. for 18 to 36 mo., 11:00 a.m. for 3 to 5 yrs.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Yom Kippur Opening Service

WHEN 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Congregation Beth Jacob, 530 Adams Ave., El Centro

INFO The services will be led by student rabbi Eden Glaser. Anyone interested in more information can call Cynthia Harvie at 760-344-3436 or Susan Massey at 760-554-3300.

It's Story Time

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Library Branch, 375 S. First St., El Centro

Trans Pride - Pumpking Ball

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

INFO Costume contest, dance, food

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Parent/Child Workshop #1

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 3

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18+

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.

