Adult Literacy Class

WHEN In person 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or online 10:30 to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9{sup}th{/sup} St., Imperial or ZOOM

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9{sup}th{/sup} St., Imperial

Teen Makers Activity

WHEN 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9{sup}th{/sup} St., Imperial

Yom Kippur Morning Service

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Congregation Beth Jacob, 530 Adams Ave., El Centro

INFO The services will be led by student rabbi Eden Glaser. Anyone interested in more information can call Cynthia Harvie at 760-344-3436 or Susan Massey at 760-554-3300.

Alzheimer’s Association Free

Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora and Imperial Ave.)

INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Activity Pools

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Swim Lessons

WHEN 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Storytime

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 to 5

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

Teen Times

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 13+

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18+

Restorative Yoga with Elise

WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 “A” St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. $35 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.

