Adult Literacy Class
WHEN In person 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or online 10:30 to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9{sup}th{/sup} St., Imperial or ZOOM
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9{sup}th{/sup} St., Imperial
Teen Makers Activity
WHEN 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9{sup}th{/sup} St., Imperial
Yom Kippur Morning Service
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Congregation Beth Jacob, 530 Adams Ave., El Centro
INFO The services will be led by student rabbi Eden Glaser. Anyone interested in more information can call Cynthia Harvie at 760-344-3436 or Susan Massey at 760-554-3300.
Alzheimer’s Association Free
Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora and Imperial Ave.)
INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Activity Pools
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Swim Lessons
WHEN 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Storytime
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
Teen Times
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 13+
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18+
Restorative Yoga with Elise
WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 “A” St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. $35 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.