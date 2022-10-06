ICOE and Sprout Storytime

WHEN 9:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE ZOOM (Imperial Public Library)

ALA Bingo

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville

INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.

Rainbow Comedy Show

WHEN 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W State St, El Centro

INFO $15 at the door

Imperial Valley Catholic Bilingual Community Rosary

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE St. Mary Parish, 795 South La Brucherie, El Centro

INFO Please bring your rosary and a chair

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

S.T.E.A.M.

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18+

Let's Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18+

Imperial County Farm Bureau’s 2022 Annual Dinner: A Celebration of Agriculture

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Le Tournesol, 4895 Hovley Rd., Brawley

INFO $75 per person. Steak dinner will be served. Please contact the Farm Bureau office at (760) 352-3831 or cierra@icfb.net to reserve your ticket.

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.

