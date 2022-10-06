ICOE and Sprout Storytime
WHEN 9:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM (Imperial Public Library)
ALA Bingo
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m. and game begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138, 225 W. Cedar, Holtville
INFO Public is welcome. Please support our veterans and active duty service members.
Rainbow Comedy Show
WHEN 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Lodge, 661 W State St, El Centro
INFO $15 at the door
Imperial Valley Catholic Bilingual Community Rosary
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE St. Mary Parish, 795 South La Brucherie, El Centro
INFO Please bring your rosary and a chair
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Deep Water Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
S.T.E.A.M.
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18+
Let's Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18+
Imperial County Farm Bureau’s 2022 Annual Dinner: A Celebration of Agriculture
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Le Tournesol, 4895 Hovley Rd., Brawley
INFO $75 per person. Steak dinner will be served. Please contact the Farm Bureau office at (760) 352-3831 or cierra@icfb.net to reserve your ticket.
Zumba with Elise
WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.
