Imperial Public Library Adult Literacy Class Online

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE ZOOM

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Steam Lab

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6-12

Let’s Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Youth Soccer Registration

WHEN until September 9th

WHERE 225 A Street, Brawley CA

INFO Ages 4 to 11. Games are played 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Volunteer coaches are needed. Fee $50 for resident and $75 non-resident.

The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley, CA

INFO Ages 13 to 18. $25 fee a year. For more information please call (760) 344-2040 or gcasas@bgiv.org

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley, CA

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.

Adult Lap Swim

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley, CA

INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in the Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.

