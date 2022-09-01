Imperial Public Library Adult Literacy Class Online
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Steam Lab
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6-12
Let’s Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Youth Soccer Registration
WHEN until September 9th
WHERE 225 A Street, Brawley CA
INFO Ages 4 to 11. Games are played 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Volunteer coaches are needed. Fee $50 for resident and $75 non-resident.
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley, CA
INFO Ages 13 to 18. $25 fee a year. For more information please call (760) 344-2040 or gcasas@bgiv.org
Zumba with Elise
WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley, CA
INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.
Adult Lap Swim
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley, CA
INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in the Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.
