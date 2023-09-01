LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, 207 W. Legion Rd., Brawley
INFO To make an appointment please call LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. Appointments are not required but encouraged.
Senior Fridays
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 60 and older.
Paint Time
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older.
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial County Free Library, 1132 Heber Ave., Heber
INFO Families can enjoy a visual, interactive storytime with sensory bins, blocks and crafts. This program is designed for children with autism but all Imperial County families are welcome.
September 2
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Lazy River
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
