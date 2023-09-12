Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
It's Storytime at Your Library
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Money Management Awareness Day
WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College, 2700 building, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Meet financial aid staff, financial experts from local banks and learn money managing tips. Free shaved ice, snacks, giveaways, and a $100 Amazon gift card drawing.
ARTsy Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 to 12.
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Trans/Non-binary Support Group (Spanish)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Trans/Non-binary Support Group (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Baby Time
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 0 to 2.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Viva Mexico
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico
INFO Art exhibit will feature art by Paint Night participants. Mariachi Aurora de Calexico and Arts Center Folkloric Dance will provide live entertainment. Admission is free.
Safe Space Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
