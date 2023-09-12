Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

It's Storytime at Your Library

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Money Management Awareness Day

WHEN 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College, 2700 building, 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Meet financial aid staff, financial experts from local banks and learn money managing tips. Free shaved ice, snacks, giveaways, and a $100 Amazon gift card drawing.

ARTsy Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 to 12.

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Trans/Non-binary Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Trans/Non-binary Support Group (English)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

Baby Time

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 0 to 2.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Viva Mexico

WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico

INFO Art exhibit will feature art by Paint Night participants. Mariachi Aurora de Calexico and Arts Center Folkloric Dance will provide live entertainment. Admission is free. 

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

