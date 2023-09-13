Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Storytime
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Aqua Therapy
WHEN 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Shake Rattle & Read 2:00 p.m., Tales for Tots 2:45 p.m., Preschool Power 4:00 p.m.
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Adult Workshop "How to build a resume"
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Woman Haven Thrift Store, 742 Main St., El Centro
Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
