Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Stepping Stones

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Therapy

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE ECRMC Education Center (in Imperial Valley Mall), 3451 S. Dogwood Rd., El Centro

Raise a Reader

WHEN 10:15 a.m.

WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley

INFO Shake Rattle & Read 10:15 a.m., Tales for Tots 11:00 a.m., Preschool Power 12:00 p.m.

(ICARE) Imperial County Association of Retired Employees Meeting

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro

INFO The meeting will begin at 12:00 noon with a potluck lunch. Business meeting, program and drawings will follow.

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Movie Night

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO Movie: Elemental

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

LEGO® Play Day

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 3 and older.

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO For ages 12 to 18.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Let’s Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Pioneers’ Book Club

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

INFO Book: “California Fault” by Thurston Clarke and discuss the author’s travels along the San Andreas fault.

Adult Support Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO For ages 12 to 18.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

WHEN 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE I.V. Rural Health Clinic, 290 Main St., Brawley

INFO Event will feature food, music, raffle and entertainment. Free to the public.

