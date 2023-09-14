Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Stepping Stones
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Therapy
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE ECRMC Education Center (in Imperial Valley Mall), 3451 S. Dogwood Rd., El Centro
Raise a Reader
WHEN 10:15 a.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
INFO Shake Rattle & Read 10:15 a.m., Tales for Tots 11:00 a.m., Preschool Power 12:00 p.m.
(ICARE) Imperial County Association of Retired Employees Meeting
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Eagles Hall, 661 W. State St., El Centro
INFO The meeting will begin at 12:00 noon with a potluck lunch. Business meeting, program and drawings will follow.
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Movie Night
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO Movie: Elemental
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
LEGO® Play Day
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 and older.
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Let’s Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Pioneers’ Book Club
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Book: “California Fault” by Thurston Clarke and discuss the author’s travels along the San Andreas fault.
Adult Support Group
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18.
Mexican Independence Day Celebration
WHEN 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE I.V. Rural Health Clinic, 290 Main St., Brawley
INFO Event will feature food, music, raffle and entertainment. Free to the public.
