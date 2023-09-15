Senior Fridays
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 60 and older.
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Movie Time
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Movie: Elemental. For ages 5 and older.
Erev Rosh Hashanah
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE Congregation Beth Jacob, 530 Adams Ave., El Centro
INFO High Holiday Services led by Student Rabbi Josh Less.
SEPTEMBER 16
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Rosh Hashanah Morning Services
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Congregation Beth Jacob, 530 Adams Ave., El Centro
INFO High Holiday Services led by Student Rabbi Josh Less.
Museum Day
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers’ Museum, 373 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
INFO Join Pioneers’ Museum in STEAM-based activities celebrating museum education.
Lazy River
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Families can enjoy a visual, interactive storytime with sensory bins, blocks and crafts. This program is designed for children with autism but all Imperial County families are welcome.
Calipatria Latin American Club Dinner & Dance
WHEN 5:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
WHERE Calipatria LAC, 136 N. Sorenson Ave., Calipatria
INFO The Calipatria LAC will be holding their annual Mexican Independence Day celebration and fundraiser for the school children of Calipatria. Entertainment will be provided by Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, “La Diva” Maribel Puentes and DJ Jsteezy. Dinner plates will be available for donation/purchase. For more information contact Angie at (760) 336-1231.
2023 Mexican Independence Day Mariachi Sin Fronteras Festival
WHEN 7:00 p.m.
WHERE SDSU Imperial Valley, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO In partnership with the Calexico Rotary Club and the Consulado de México en Caléxico, join for the Mariachi Sin Fronteras festival in celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day. The event is free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs for seating. For more info, contact Fernanda Ferreiro at mferreiro@sdsu.edu or online at bit.ly/42UBcwK.
