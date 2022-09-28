Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Small and Activity Pools
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Swim Lessons
WHEN 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Activity Pools
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Imperial Public Library Adult
Literacy Class Online
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Tai Chi
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Storytime
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley
INFO Ages 13 to 18. $25 fee a year. For more information please call (760) 344-2040 or gcasas@bgiv.org
Adult Lap Swim
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in the Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.
Restorative Yoga with Elise
WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 “A” St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. $35 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.
