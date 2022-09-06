Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Deep Water Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Small and Activity Pools

WHEN 10:00 to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Trans Support Group (Spanish)

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Trans Support Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Safe Space Group

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

INFO Open to all

It's Story Time

WHEN El Centro Branch Library, 375 S. First St., El Centro

WHERE 10:00 a.m.

Zumba Gold

WHEN 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Raise a Reader

WHEN 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. 0-18 mo., 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. 18-36 mo., 11:00 to 11:45 a.m., 3-5 yrs.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Elf Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

ARTsy Tuesdays

WHEN 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 5 to 12

Free Snack To Go

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO 6 to 12

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older

Youth Soccer signups

WHEN Now thru September 9th

WHERE 225 A Street, Brawley 

INFO Ages 4 to 11. Games are played from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Volunteer coaches are needed. Fee $50 for resident and $75 non-resident.

The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley

INFO Ages 13 to 18. $25 fee a year. For more information please call (760) 344-2040 or gcasas@bgiv.org

Zumba with Elise

WHEN Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Monthly registration is required. $30 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.

Adult Lap Swim

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in the Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.