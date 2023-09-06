Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Sprout Storytime
WHEN 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For ages 0 to 5.
Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 3 to 5.
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Movies at the Library
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Aqua Therapy
WHEN 1:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Basic Computer Classes for Adults Workshop
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Ste. 1, Brawley
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Domestic Violence Class (Spanish)
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
AWANA Sign Up Night
WHEN 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Community Church, 300 W. Barioni Blvd., Imperial
INFO Event will feature waterslides. AWANA will be held every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. For more information please contact (619) 473-8608.
