Free Support Group

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora and Imperial Ave.)

INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900. The program is offered the 1st Wednesday of the month.

Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Small and Activity Pools

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

INFO Small pool will close from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for Aqua Aerobics

Men’s Domestic Violence Class

WHEN 4:00 p.m.

WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Board Meeting

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro

Adult Literacy Class

WHEN 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Imperial Public Library Adult

Literacy Class Online

WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE ZOOM

UCCE Master Gardener Program

Information

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Kung Fu

WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Tai Chi

WHEN 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial

Storytime

WHEN 12:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 3 to 5

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 6 to 12

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico

INFO Ages 18 and older, CTC

Youth Soccer

WHEN Now thru September 9th

WHERE 225 A Street, Brawley

INFO Ages 4 to 11. Games are played 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Volunteer coaches are needed. Fee $50 for resident and $75 non-resident.

The Club Teen Center

WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley

INFO Ages 13 to 18. $25 fee a year. For more information please call (760) 344-2040 or gcasas@bgiv.org

Restorative Yoga with Elise

WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 “A” St., Brawley

INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. $35 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.

Adult Lap Swim

WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley

INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in the Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.

