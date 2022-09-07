Alzheimer’s Association
Free Support Group
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office at 1655 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro (Aurora and Imperial Ave.)
INFO The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900. The program is offered the 1st Wednesday of the month.
Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Small and Activity Pools
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
INFO Small pool will close from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for Aqua Aerobics
Men’s Domestic Violence Class
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Board Meeting
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Adult Literacy Class
WHEN 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Imperial Public Library Adult
Literacy Class Online
WHEN 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE ZOOM
UCCE Master Gardener Program
Information
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Kung Fu
WHEN 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Tai Chi
WHEN 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, Comm. Room, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Storytime
WHEN 12:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 3 to 5
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 6 to 12
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Carnegie Technology Center, 420 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older, CTC
Youth Soccer
WHEN Now thru September 9th
WHERE 225 A Street, Brawley
INFO Ages 4 to 11. Games are played 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Volunteer coaches are needed. Fee $50 for resident and $75 non-resident.
The Club Teen Center
WHEN 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE 220 Magnolia Ave., Brawley
INFO Ages 13 to 18. $25 fee a year. For more information please call (760) 344-2040 or gcasas@bgiv.org
Restorative Yoga with Elise
WHEN Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 “A” St., Brawley
INFO Ages 18 and older. Must bring a mat. Monthly registration is required. $35 per month. Fees can be paid in the Parks and Recreation Office. No drop ins.
Adult Lap Swim
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in the Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.
