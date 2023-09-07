Lap Swim
WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Aerobics
WHEN 9:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Aqua Therapy
WHEN 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Suicide Prevention Awareness
WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley College Center (600 building), 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial
Bingo
WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
Homework Help
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 6 to 12.
STEAM Lab
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 5 and older.
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Chess Club
WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial
INFO For all ages.
Bingo Night
WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m., Bingo begins 6:00 p.m.
WHERE Bradley Keefer Post 138, American Legion Hall, 225 W. 6th St., Holtville
Youth Group
WHEN 5:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
INFO For ages 12 to 18.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
Let’s Talk Conversation Group
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 18 and older.
