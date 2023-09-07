Lap Swim

WHEN 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Aerobics

WHEN 9:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Aqua Therapy

WHEN 10:00 a.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Suicide Prevention Awareness

WHEN 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Valley College Center (600 building), 380 E. Aten Rd., Imperial

Bingo

WHEN 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro

Homework Help

WHEN 3:00 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 6 to 12.

STEAM Lab

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 5 and older.

Public Swim

WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro

Chess Club

WHEN 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W. 9th St., Imperial

INFO For all ages.

Bingo Night

WHEN Doors open 5:00 p.m., Bingo begins 6:00 p.m.

WHERE Bradley Keefer Post 138, American Legion Hall, 225 W. 6th St., Holtville

Youth Group

WHEN 5:00 p.m.

WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro

INFO For ages 12 to 18.

ESL Class

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

Let’s Talk Conversation Group

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 18 and older.

