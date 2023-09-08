Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
12 Step Support Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Domestic Violence Class (English)
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IV LGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., El Centro
Storytime and Craft
WHEN 4:00 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Public Library, 400 Main St., Brawley
SEPTEMBER 9
Lap Swim
WHEN 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Lazy River
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Public Swim
WHEN 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
