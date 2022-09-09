Friday Morning English
Conversation Class
WHEN 10:00 a.m. (with follow up dates on Friday, September 16th, 23rd, and 30th)
WHERE El Centro United Methodist Church, 312 So. 8th Street, El Centro – in the Office area.
INFO For those ages 18 and older, wanting to improve and/or practice their English Conversation Skills. Join us for a relaxed time as we talk about subjects of interest, such as holiday traditions, special foods, school, hobbies. It’s a fun time to practice “saying it in English”.
Public Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Lap Swim
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Lazy River
WHEN 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WHERE City of El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Ave., El Centro
Volunteer Support
WHEN 1:00 p.m.
WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
My Will to Change 12 Step Group
WHEN 2:00 p.m.
WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Men’s Domestic Violence Class
WHEN 3:00 p.m.
WHERE IVLGBT Resource Center, 1073 Ross Ave., Ste. E, El Centro
Libraries on the Spectrum
WHEN 3:00 pm. to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Public Library, 200 W 9th St., Imperial
Youth Soccer Registration
WHEN until September 9th
WHERE 225 A Street, Brawley
INFO Ages 4 to 11. Games are played 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Volunteer coaches are needed. Fee $50 for resident and $75 non-resident.
Adult Lap Swim
WHEN 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE The Lions Center, 225 A St., Brawley
INFO $20 per month. Passes can be purchased in the Parks and Recreation Office during business hours.
