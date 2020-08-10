August 10

Preschool crafts

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

  

Summer food service program

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico

INFO For ages 1 to 18

  

STEM lab

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

  

Kids yoga

WHEN 11 a.m.  

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO Especially for children 4 to 10 years old, but all ages are welcome

  

Sketching with Chew

WHEN 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO All ages

  

The Singing Club

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Smule and Zoom

INFO Ages 9 to 11

  

Zumba for All

WHEN 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO All ages

  

August 11

Crafty Tuesday

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

  

Virtual Baby Time

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

INFO For ages 0 to 2

  

Aerobics

WHEN 8:30 a.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO Geared for seniors, but all ages are welcomed

   

In the Kitchen

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO All ages

  

Inclusive arts

WHEN Noon

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live and Zoom

INFO  Geared for special needs children; everyone welcome on Facebook Live.

  

Sketching with Chew

WHEN 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO All ages

  

Keep Kids Moving

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live and Zoom

INFO Children

  

Zumba for All

WHEN 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO All ages

  

August 12 

Virtual Storytime

WHEN 10:30 a.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page

INFO For ages 3 to 5

  

Aerobics

WHEN 8:30 a.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO Geared for seniors, but all ages are welcomed.

  

Yoga

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO Adults

  

Sketching with Chew

WHEN 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO All ages

  

The Singing Club

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Smule and Zoom

INFO 12 to 17 years old

  

Zumba for All

WHEN 4:30 p.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO All ages

  

Group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients

WHEN 5:30 to 7 p.m.

WHERE Web and telephone

INFO For Spanish speakers. To RSVP go to http://bit.ly/30Jp57N. This group is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The Alzheimer's Association offers support groups for caregivers and family members of a loved one with Alzheimer's or related dementia.

  

August 13

Let’s Talk Virtually

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom

INFO For people 18 and older. This is for those who want to practice their English speaking skills.

  

Aerobics

WHEN 8:30 a.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live

INFO  Geared for seniors, but all ages are welcomed.

  

Virtual Family Game

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live and Zoom

INFO For everyone in the family.

  

August 15

LifeStream Community Blood Drive

WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE Universal Church of the Kingdom, 1717 Adams Ave., El Centro

INFO All successful donations are tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected. Donors receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. NOTE: All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient), submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.