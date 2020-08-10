August 10
Preschool crafts
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Summer food service program
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For ages 1 to 18
STEM lab
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
Kids yoga
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO Especially for children 4 to 10 years old, but all ages are welcome
Sketching with Chew
WHEN 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO All ages
The Singing Club
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Smule and Zoom
INFO Ages 9 to 11
Zumba for All
WHEN 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO All ages
August 11
Crafty Tuesday
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
Virtual Baby Time
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
INFO For ages 0 to 2
Aerobics
WHEN 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO Geared for seniors, but all ages are welcomed
In the Kitchen
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO All ages
Inclusive arts
WHEN Noon
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live and Zoom
INFO Geared for special needs children; everyone welcome on Facebook Live.
Sketching with Chew
WHEN 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO All ages
Keep Kids Moving
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live and Zoom
INFO Children
Zumba for All
WHEN 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO All ages
August 12
Virtual Storytime
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Facebook page
INFO For ages 3 to 5
Aerobics
WHEN 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO Geared for seniors, but all ages are welcomed.
Yoga
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO Adults
Sketching with Chew
WHEN 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO All ages
The Singing Club
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Smule and Zoom
INFO 12 to 17 years old
Zumba for All
WHEN 4:30 p.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO All ages
Group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients
WHEN 5:30 to 7 p.m.
WHERE Web and telephone
INFO For Spanish speakers. To RSVP go to http://bit.ly/30Jp57N. This group is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The Alzheimer's Association offers support groups for caregivers and family members of a loved one with Alzheimer's or related dementia.
August 13
Let’s Talk Virtually
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library Zoom
INFO For people 18 and older. This is for those who want to practice their English speaking skills.
Aerobics
WHEN 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live
INFO Geared for seniors, but all ages are welcomed.
Virtual Family Game
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Calexico Recreation Facebook Live and Zoom
INFO For everyone in the family.
August 15
LifeStream Community Blood Drive
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE Universal Church of the Kingdom, 1717 Adams Ave., El Centro
INFO All successful donations are tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected. Donors receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at (800) 879-4484 or visiting LStream.org. NOTE: All blood donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient), submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.