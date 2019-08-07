WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE the El Centro Public Library, Friends’ Book Store, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Selected hardbacks two for $1, paperback 15 for $1, cookbooks three for $1. For more information, call (760) 960-3209.
Alzheimers’s Association support group
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE Dr. Sampat’s office, 1655 S. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free support group for caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s/dementia. The program is offered on the first Wednesday of the month. The program offers emotional support, information about coping with stress and managing difficult situations. For more information, please call (800) 727-3900.
