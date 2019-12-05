WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Christ Community Church, 590 W. Orange, El Centro
INFO The show will feature a chorus of over 80 singers and renowned guest soloists. Tickets are available at these Chambers of Commerce: Brawley, El Centro, Holtville and Imperial, and from chorus members at the door. Adults are $15, and kids from K-12 are free.
Brawley Public Library Angel Tea
WHEN 5 to 7 p.m
WHERE 400 Main St. #1, Brawley
INFO Friends and supporters of the library will be recognized as will participants in the literacy program. Tamales will be served at 5 p.m., and the program will follow. Everyone is welcome.
Cody’s Closet school uniform giveaway
WHEN 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE 535 Desert Gardens Drive, El Centro
INFO Cody’s Closet will have a large selection of new and used school uniforms. Each child present is welcome to pick six items for free. We will also be collecting new and used shoes during this event for another future event. Donations can be dropped off at any time at 535 Desert Gardens Drive.
