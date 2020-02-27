WHEN 10 a.m. to noon
WHERE America’s Job Center, 1550 W. Main St, El Centro
INFO Guest speaker BLM Park Ranger Ruben Duran will discuss “Federal Career Opportunities and Open Positions” at the Bureau of Land Management. For additional information, please call your Employment Development Veterans Representative Carleton Bradley at (760) 339-2746.
Imperial County Veterans Advisory Council meeting
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE County Administration Center Board Chambers room, 940 W. Main St., Suite 211, El Centro
INFO The function of this council is to advise the board regarding issues important to veterans of the Imperial County. For more information, contact Federico Garcia at (442) 265-3200.
Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment
WHEN 10 a.m. to noon
WHERE Calipatria High School, 601 W. Main St, Calipatria
INFO Calipatria High School will host Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment on Veterans’ Field. A huge honor for our school and community. All are invited.
Davis Road closure
WHEN All day, through March 10
WHERE Davis Road (west of Niland) from Noffsinger Road to Beach Road
INFO Reason for closure is due to bridge damage from undermining. Use alternate route. For emergency, contact Department of Public Works County of Imperial, (442) 265-1818.
Frontage Road closure
WHEN All day, through March 30
WHERE Frontage Road from South Marina Drive to Salton Drive
INFO Reason for closure is due to CWD pipeline installation. Detour route will be posted. Locals access only. Emergency contact Rich Shrover, The Van Dyke Corp., (760) 238-7923.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.