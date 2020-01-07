WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Books are two for $1, three for $1, or 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 337-4565.
Brawley Christian Women’s Club January luncheon
WHEN Noon
WHERE Social Hall of Gateway Church, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley
INFO The cost is $10. Our guest speaker Kitty Chappell, an award-winning author, will be sharing how she chose forgiveness over bitterness in her talk “Soaring Above the Ashes.” The special feature is Gina Dockstader from Doc Organics. Reservations and cancellations are a must. To make a reservation, please call Donna Mills at (760) 344-5993 by Jan. 2. A preschool nursery is provided. Reservations and sack lunch are required for children.
Point in Time Count of the Homeless training
WHEN 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
WHERE 2895 S. Fourth St., El Centro
INFO Volunteers who wish to participate in the Point in Time Count of the homeless on Jan. 24 and 25 need to attend one of the training seminars being presented by the IV Continuum of Care Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.