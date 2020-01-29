WHEN 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St., El Centro
INFO Members in good standing, members’ guests and all veterans, active duty, reserves and National Guard members are invited to attend to this free event. There will be free cake, camaraderie, beverage, specials and more. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Karaoke until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25 at tracyrascoe@yahoo.com or (760) 352-2964.
Friends of the Library book sale
WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO There will be something for everyone: Hardbacks two for $1; softcovers three for $1 and pocket books 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 337-4565.
Road closure Old Highway 111
WHEN Today, until further notice
WHERE Old Highway 111 from Keystone Road to 1,100 feet south of Keystone Road (south of Brawley)
INFO Closure is due to construction. Use alternate route. For more information, contact Jose Munoz, Chula Vista Electric Co., (760) 457-5415.
Cody’s Closet clothing event
WHEN 1:30 to 2:16 p.m.
WHERE Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center parking lot, 501 W. Main St., Room 4
INFO Free clothing, shoes and other items. We provide the shopping bags. For more information, call Heather at (760) 353-1789 or Maria Nava-Froelich at (760) 348-2116.
