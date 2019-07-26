WHEN 1 to 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO This event is for children from kindergarten through sixth grade. For more information, call (760) 768-2170. Drop off your reading log and pick your weekly prize.
Family Night at the pool
WHEN 6 to 9 p.m.
WHERE Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center, 1030 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Cost is $1 per child (all ages) and $2 per adult. No food or drinks allowed in pool area. Bring your own chair. There will be games, concession stands, DJ music and prizes.
