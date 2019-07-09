WHEN 7 to 8 p.m.
WHERE Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico
INFO Class is free.
Brockman Road closed
WHEN 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and July 10
WHERE McCabe Road to Lyons Road
INFO Reason for closure is due to road improvements for Drew Road detour/emergency closure.
Detour route will be posted. For emergency contact, Department of Public Works, County of Imperial, at (442) 265-1818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.