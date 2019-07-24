WHEN 10 a.m. to noon
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave., El Centro
INFO Selected hardbacks two for $1; paperbacks 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 960-3209.
Tai Chi class
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Sign up for this fee summer program at https://calexicolibrary.org or at the library. For more information, call (760) 768-2170.
