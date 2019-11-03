WHEN 3 to 5 p.m.
WHERE First United Methodist Church Fellowship, quad area, Eighth and Olive (312 S. Eighth St.), El Centro
INFO All acoustic musicians are welcome to attend. Audience is also welcome. The event is free. For more information, call Pete Preece at (760) 353-1041 or Nan Rebik at (760) 353-2604.
E.C. Church of the Nazarene ‘Cowboy Sunday’
WHEN 10:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Orange streets, El Centro
INFO Bring your family and friends. You are encouraged to dress Western (cowboy) style. For more information, call (760) 352-4873.
