WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Selected hardbacks, two for $1; paperback, 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 337-4565.
Desert Shores drive closed
WHEN From Oct. 30 to Nov. 27
WHERE From Highway 86 to Scott Drive
INFO Road closure due to CVWD pipeline installation. A detour route will be posted. For more information, contact the Van Dyke Corp. at (760) 275-5992.
Town Hall meeting
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Housing Authority of Calexico’s Hector Mario Esquer Room, 850 Eady Ave., Calexico
INFO In an effort to improve communications and relations with the citizens, the Honorable Mayor Bill Hodge will hold his first town hall meeting. The meeting will provide residents with the opportunity to voice their concerns and ask questions. Future town hall meetings will be held on different strategic places to reach all sectors in our community. For more information, please call Norma Gerardo at (760) 768-2110.
