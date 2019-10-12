WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE Johnny’s Burritos, 105 S. Imperial Ave., Imperial
INFO Join the El Centro Host Lions at Johnny’s Burritos in Imperial today to support Lions service projects in the Imperial Valley. Johnny’s will be donating a portion of sales to the Lions Club for the hours listed. These funds in turn will be donated to causes such as support of the Imperial Valley Blind Center. El Centro Host Lions has been one of the key sources of funding for the center for many years. Your job is a simple one. You just have to show up and eat. You gotta eat, right?
Pride after party
WHEN 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
WHERE Truth Nightclub, 601 W. Main St., El Centro
INFO $5 donation at the door. For more information, call (760) 592-4066.
