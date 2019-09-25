WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Hardbacks two for $1 or paperback 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 337-4565.
Imperial County Citrus Pest Control District 1 meeting
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE 852 Broadway, El Centro
INFO Public is encouraged to attend.
Judicial mixer and membership driver
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE U.S. Courthouse, 2003 W. Adams Ave., El Centro
INFO The Imperial County Lawyers Association is a new local bar association serving attorneys, judges, and the community in Imperial County. The purpose of the event is to announce the formation of our organization, to allow members of the bench and bar to interact in a relaxed setting, and to further our mission of encouraging cordial and friendly relations within the Imperial County legal community. To RSVP, contact iclawyersaccociation@gmail.com.
Imperial Chamber Mega Mixer
WHEN 4:35 to 7 p.m.
WHERE Humble Farmer, 116 S. Imperial Ave., Suite C, Imperial
INFO Please join the Imperial Chamber board of directors for a mega mixer, as we launch our Travel Program. There will be food, fun, raffle prizes and more. For more information, please contact Alma Silvia at frontdesk@imperialchamber.org or (760) 355-1609.
California Ag in the Classroom Conference Scholarship
WHEN 5 to 6 p.m.
WHERE Farm Smart, 1004 Holton Road, Holtville
INFO A $1,000 scholarship is available to those interested in learning new and exciting ways to incorporate agriculture into the classroom. Apply for a scholarship to cover your registration, hotel, and a portion of travel. Applications are due by Sept. 25. For more information and to apply online, visit http://drec.ucanr.edu/farm_smart/scholarshipConference/ For details: https://learnaboutag.org/programs/conference.cfm.
Cafe Cantante
WHEN 9 a.m. to noon
WHERE Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Ave.
INFO Enjoy a morning of music, karaoke, dance, coffee and pastries.
