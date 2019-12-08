WHEN 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Sts. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church, 500 Orange Ave., El Centro
INFO The first concert, at 2 p.m., will feature Imperial Valley College Chamber String Orchestra performing a variety of regular string orchestra repertoire, some mariachi selections and, of course, Christmas tunes! It will surely be a heartwarming concert for all the family. The second concert at 4 p.m. will feature the Imperial Valley College Chorus and Music Foundation classes. They will present a variety of inspirational choral repertoire and some Christmas cheer! You don’t want to miss this wonderful presentation. Please come out and support us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.