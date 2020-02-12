WHEN 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Hardback books are buy 10 get five free; pocket books, 15 for $1. For more information, call (760) 337-4565.
Game Night - 52 Card Bingo
WHEN 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE Boyce Aten American Legion Post 25, 569 Broadway St., El Centro
INFO Come on out and enjoy some good ol’ family fun! Legion family members in good standing, their invited guests and all veterans, active-duty military, reserves and National Guard members (with proof) and their families. Please bring a few dollars (dimes preferred) with you just in case change is needed. You may bring a light snack for you and share if you wish, but no outside beverages are allowed.
IV Korean War Veterans Association membership monthly meeting
WHEN 11:30 a.m.
WHERE El Centro Community Center, 375 S. First St., El Centro
INFO The Imperial Valley Korean War Veteran Association is hosting a meeting to discuss updates, changes and other pertinent information related to medical benefits and other veterans’ benefits, as well as discuss upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.